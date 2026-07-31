Kyiv authorities plan to procure food kits in case of winter emergency

Kyiv is preparing a material reserve for the coming winter and working out an algorithm for city services to act in the event of an emergency, the Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA) said on its website on Thursday.

"The city is systematically preparing for the autumn-winter period, taking into account all possible scenarios. Our task is to build up the necessary material reserve in advance, ensure food security for Kyiv residents and work out clear algorithms for cooperation between all services so that, in the event of an emergency, help reaches people as quickly as possible," KCSA Deputy Head for Self-Governance Powers Oleh Kuyavsky said following a meeting of the Coordination Council for Food Security and Emergency Life Support of the City’s Population.

Kyiv’s Humanitarian Headquarters plans to purchase and assemble food kits (individual daily rations) over the next 1-1.5 months, which will serve as a reserve for use in emergencies, the KCSA said. Proposals from the public and volunteers with practical experience working in crisis conditions were taken into account when building up the reserve, according to the KCSA.

Part of the material reserve stocks were handed out to Kyiv residents in need of assistance in 2026.

"Between January and July 2026, significant volumes of food were transferred to district administrations to prepare hot meals for the population and rescuers. Around 100 tonnes of food and 500,000 units of essential goods (flashlights, candles, power banks, disposable tableware and other items) were also handed out to those affected. In addition, the city arranged for 979 power supply sources to be delivered to educational, healthcare, social, cultural and critical infrastructure facilities and district state administrations. Under the ‘Warm Package’ program for socially vulnerable groups, 250,000 units of manufactured goods were distributed," the KCSA said.