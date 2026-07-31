Zelenskyy accepts credentials from ambassadors of five countries, calls for increased support for air defense

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accepted credentials from the newly appointed ambassadors of Oman, North Macedonia, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and France. He also briefed diplomats on the consequences of Russia’s overnight strike on Ukraine, emphasizing the priority of strengthening air defenses.

“I briefed the diplomats on Russia’s strike last night – it involved a lot of ballistic missiles and, unfortunately, casualties. Even as we spoke with the ambassadors, Russia continued striking our cities and communities. In these circumstances, air defense remains our unwavering priority. Everyone who can help – whether with packages of missiles or work on anti-ballistic defense – is directly helping to protect lives,” Zelenskyy said on X.

According to the President, during meetings with each of the newly appointed ambassadors, the development of bilateral relations between Ukraine and the respective states was also discussed.

“We also discussed bilateral relations between our countries with each of the ambassadors. Thank you for supporting Ukraine!” the head of state noted.