Ukrainian Air Defense Forces shoot down 195 of 255 enemy targets, with 22 attack UAVs recorded hits at 14 locations

Ukrainian Defense Forces have shot down 195 enemy drones overnight to Friday, with 22 of them recorded hits at 14 locations, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

"According to preliminary data, as of 8:00, air defense assets have shot down or suppressed 195 enemy Shaheds, Gerbera, Italmas, and other types of UAVs in the north, south, and east of the country," the message reads.

In total, on the night of July 31 (from 6:00 p.m. on July 30), the enemy launched strikes with 255 Shahed-type attack UAVs (including jet-powered), Gerbera, and Italmas, as well as Parodiya-type drone simulators, from the following directions: Orel, Kursk (Russian Federation), TOT (Donetsk), and Hvardeyske (TOT of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea).

The air attack was repelled by aircraft, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire teams of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

Meanwhile, 22 attack UAV hits were recorded at 14 locations, as well as debris falls at four locations.