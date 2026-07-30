Tusk on Russia's war against Ukraine: Next 100 days may decide this war

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, speaking about Russia's war against Ukraine, stated that the next 100 days could decide the outcome of this war, The Guardian reports.

“Next 100 days may decide this war,” Polish Prime Minister Tusk said during a visit to the crash site of the X-101 missile in the Lublin Voivodeship, the publication reports.

Tusk also said today’s incident has only increased his determination to support Ukraine in its fight against Russia. “Poland’s security depends directly and unequivocally on the effective actions of the Ukrainian military, including in the air. If the Ukrainians had much more of what they’ve been asking for all along, perhaps that ballistic missile wouldn’t have been launched toward Poland.”

He said Poland was determined to do whatever it could “for Ukraine not to lose this war.”

Recalling his conversation with the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, last night, he said: “the matter is quite clear: the next 100 days may decide the outcome of this war, and it’s a 50/50 chance.”

He pointed to the US president, Donald Trump, “some other people,” and SpaceX chief executive Elon Musk as some of the most influential people who could decide the outcome of the conflict.

As reported, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz stated that Ukraine is currently in a new position of strength on the battlefield, so Russia should begin negotiations to freeze the front line.