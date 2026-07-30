Witkoff and Kushner to arrive in Kyiv on Independence Day – media

US Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff and Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner will likely visit Kyiv on Independence Day, Radio Liberty reports.

"US Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff and Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner will likely visit Kyiv in the second half of August as part of events marking the 35th anniversary of Ukraine's independence. This was reported by Radio Liberty correspondent Alex Raufoglu in Washington, citing two sources familiar with the visit's plans," the broadcaster said in a Telegram post on Thursday evening.

The Financial Times previously reported that Witkoff and Kushner could visit Kyiv for the first time since Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump's meeting at the White House.

The White House has not yet officially confirmed the upcoming visit.