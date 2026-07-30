July 31 declared day of mourning in Kryvyi Rih for family killed in attack

Friday, July 31, has been declared a day of mourning in Kryvyi Rih for the family killed in the attack, announced Oleksandr Vilkul, head of the city's Defense Council.

"Tomorrow, July 31, will be a day of mourning in Kryvyi Rih for the victims. This is the day when we will pause to remember those who were killed in this terrible attack," he wrote on Telegram on Thursday.

As Vilkul recalled, the enemy launched a ballistic missile strike on Novopillia community in Kryvyi Rih district overnight. The missile hit a private home.

"At this time, six people are known to have died – three adults and three children. Several people are missing, so the final death toll is not yet known. Another nine people were injured. Six of them are currently in the hospital. Among the injured are two children, boys aged 6 and 15. Their condition is moderate. Everyone is receiving the necessary assistance," he said.

Dnipro joined the rally. "Dnipro joins in the grief of Kryvyi Rih community and shares the pain of the tragedy in the village of Radushne. Tomorrow has also been declared a day of mourning in our city," said Dnipro Mayor Borys Filatov on Telegram.