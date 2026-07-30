EU makes final decision to extend temporary protection for Ukrainians until March 2028 – diplomat

The European Union has made a final decision to extend for another year – until March 2028 – temporary protection for Ukrainians seeking asylum from the war Russia is waging against Ukraine, with the exception of those who are required to fulfill military obligations.

A European diplomat announced this to journalists in Brussels on Thursday.

According to him, the decision was made in writing, the procedure for which has been successfully completed today, so the measure can be considered adopted.

The decision is expected to be published in the Official Journal in the coming days.

As previously reported, on July 15, EU countries agreed to extend temporary protection until March 2028. According to the adopted decision, EU countries agreed that temporary protection should be granted only to those fulfilling their military obligations in Ukraine, but this restriction will only apply to new applicants for temporary protection.

Specifically, in practice, to receive temporary protection, individuals displaced from Ukraine will be required to prove fulfillment of their military obligations. For example, this can be done by presenting a passport with an exit stamp issued by the Ukrainian authorities, confirming that they legally left Ukraine and, therefore, fulfill their military obligations. This can also be done by presenting a document in paper or electronic format confirming discharge from military service or fulfillment of military obligations.