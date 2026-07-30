Zelenskyy: Russians hit Radushne with missile from Northern Korea

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that, according to previous data, Russia, in the hour of an attack on the village of Radushne, Kryvyi Rih district, stopped a ballistic missile from the North Korea.

"On Radushne, the Russians used a missile from North Korea for the first time in a long time - these are preliminary data. Of course, there will be more examinations, everything will be checked, but as of now - this is North Korean ballistics," Zelenskyy said in an evening address on Thursday.