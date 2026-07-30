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Zelenskyy: Russians hit Radushne with missile from Northern Korea

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Zelenskyy: Russians hit Radushne with missile from Northern Korea
Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine /www.president.gov.ua/

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that, according to previous data, Russia, in the hour of an attack on the village of Radushne, Kryvyi Rih district, stopped a ballistic missile from the North Korea.

"On Radushne, the Russians used a missile from North Korea for the first time in a long time - these are preliminary data. Of course, there will be more examinations, everything will be checked, but as of now - this is North Korean ballistics," Zelenskyy said in an evening address on Thursday.

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