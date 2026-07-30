Six units will receive excavators from Poroshenko Foundation

The Poroshenko Foundation has donated another batch of excavators to the front for six units, announced MP and European Solidarity leader Petro Poroshenko.

"At our request, TDC has increased production – we are now producing three, four, or even five excavators per month. Each excavator costs over UAH 3 million, and we are already supplying the troops with the second hundred," he wrote on Facebook on Thursday.

The politician noted that excavators and mobile sawmills are needed to equip combat positions and build an impenetrable wall "that will not let the enemy through."

"We're providing combat brigades with assault ATVs, generators, and charging stations for daily combat missions. All this equipment cost us almost UAH 22 million. This amount could have been double that if not for the criminal sanctions," Poroshenko added.