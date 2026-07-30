Zelenskyy appoints Tymur Tkachenko as head of Kyiv Regional State Administration

By his decree No. 676/2026 dated July 30, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appointed Tymur Tkachenko as head of Kyiv Regional State Administration.

The corresponding document was published on the website of the President’s Office on Thursday.

By another decree, the president dismissed Ruslan Oliynyk from his duties as acting head of Kyiv Regional State Administration.

As reported, on July 22, the Cabinet of Ministers approved Tkachenko’s appointment as head of Kyiv Regional State Administration.

On July 17, Zelenskyy dismissed Tkachenko from his position as head of Kyiv City Military Administration.

On July 16, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine appointed Mykola Kalashnyk, head of Kyiv Regional State Administration, as Minister for Reconstruction, Infrastructure, and Transport.