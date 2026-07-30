Zelenskyy appoints new head of SBU Special Operations Center A

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appointed Oleh Fedorov as head of the Special Operations Center A of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), according to a decree dated July 30.

By another decree, Olena Voronova was appointed head of the Personnel Department of the Security Service of Ukraine.

As reported, the head of the Special Operations Center A and acting head of the SBU was Yevhen Khmara, who was appointed acting Minister of Defense.

Fedorov is a brigadier general of the Security Service of Ukraine and a participant in the Russian-Ukrainian War. He was awarded the title Hero of Ukraine (2026). As of July 2022, he held the position of head of the Center’s department.