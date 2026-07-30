Sybiha calls for resuming discussions on protecting Ukraine's skies in talk with his Romanian counterpart

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha held talks with Romanian Foreign Minister Oana Toiu, emphasizing the need to resume discussions on all possible ways to protect Ukraine’s airspace with the participation of partners.

“I thanked Romania for its steadfast support and solidarity with Ukraine, as well as for its principled position following Russia’s latest massive overnight attack against our country. We highly value Romania’s important contribution to strengthening security in our region,” Sybiha said on X.

The parties discussed the Russian cruise missile’s incursion into Poland and expressed solidarity with their Polish friends.

“I underscored the need to resume discussions about all possible ways to protect the Ukrainian airspace with the involvement of partners. I informed my colleague about the security situation on the ground and stressed the urgent need to speed up all partner decisions to provide additional air defense capabilities ahead of the winter season,” Sybiha noted.

The heads of departments also discussed energy cooperation, regional security, and practical steps to strengthen our countries’ resilience in the face of common threats.

They paid particular attention to the challenges facing global food security as a result of Russian terrorism against civilian shipping in the Black Sea.

“Agreed to remain in close contact and continue working together to strengthen our partnership, increase pressure on Russia, and advance our shared goal of a secure, strong, and united Europe,” Sybiha summed up.