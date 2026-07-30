More than 50 private homes, industrial facility damaged during overnight shelling in Ivano-Frankivsk region

Head of Ivano-Frankivsk Regional Military Administration Svitlana Onyschuk reported damage to one industrial facility, more than 50 private homes, and nine outbuildings in Kalush and Ivano-Frankivsk districts of Ivano-Frankivsk region as a result of Russian shelling on Thursday night.

"Fortunately, there were no casualties. All relevant services and commissions are on the ground, conducting an inspection and determining the extent of the damage. At the same time, we are communicating with international donors and charitable organizations to provide the necessary assistance to people whose property was damaged as a result of the enemy attack," Onyschuk wrote on Facebook.

According to her, residents of the region whose property was damaged as a result of enemy shelling can receive financial assistance from the regional budget under the Comprehensive Social Protection Program for the Population of Ivano-Frankivsk Region for 2022-2026 after submitting an application.