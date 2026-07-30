Zelenskyy appoints Oleksiy Sobolev as Dpty Head of President’s Office

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree appointing Oleksiy Sobolev as Deputy Head of the President’s Office for Economic Affairs.

“I signed a decree appointing Oleksiy Sobolev Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine. Oleksiy will focus on economic matters as part of the Office’s team and will work in coordination with Prime Minister of Ukraine Serhiy Koretsky, Minister of Economy Oleksandr Kravchenko, other government officials, and regional and local authorities,” Zelenskyy said on X Thursday.

The corresponding decree No. 674/2026 on Sobolev’s appointment as Deputy Head of the OP has been published on the website of the head of state.

According to Zelenskyy, Sobolev will coordinate work with partners to develop and fill the post-war recovery plan for Ukraine with real content.

"As the war draws to a close, Ukraine must be fully prepared to transition to normal civilian economic life, preserve the strength of defense manufacturing, and create the necessary incentives for Ukrainians to realize their entrepreneurial potential and professional prospects in Ukraine," the president noted.

He emphasized that to fulfill such tasks, he counts on real interaction between the teams of the Government of Ukraine, the Office of the President, regional authorities, business, the academic community, and civil society.

Sobolev was born in 1983. He graduated from Kyiv National Economic University, where he earned a master’s degree in finance.

In 2015-2016, he served as an advisor to the Minister of Infrastructure of Ukraine.

In 2016-2018, he headed the Prozorro.Sale project at Transparency International Ukraine.

Starting in 2018, he managed the state-owned enterprise Prozorro.Sale.

In January 2023, he was appointed Deputy Minister of Economy of Ukraine for Digital Development, Digital Transformations, and Digitalization.

From July 2024, he held the position of First Deputy Minister of Economy of Ukraine.

On July 17, 2025, he was appointed Minister of Economy, Environment, and Agriculture of Ukraine.

Sobolev was dismissed from the post of Minister of Economy, Environment, and Agriculture of Ukraine on July 14, 2026, when the Verkhovna Rada voted to dismiss the entire Cabinet of Ministers headed by Yulia Svyrydenko.