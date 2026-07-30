Invaders attack Pavlohrad, multi-story building catches fire, one person killed

One person was killed as a result of a Russian strike on the town of Pavlohrad in Dnipropetrovsk region, Oleksandr Hanzha, head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, announced on Thursday.

"The enemy struck Pavlohrad. Apartments in a multi-story building caught fire. One person was killed. Information on the injured is being clarified," Hanzha wrote on Telegram.

He illustrated his message with a photograph of the damaged five-story apartment building. Its exterior walls are visually intact, but all window frames and balcony glazing were destroyed, and several apartments were burned out.