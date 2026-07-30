White House: First Lady Melania Trump helps reunite fifth group of Ukrainian and Russian children with their loved ones

The White House announced that US First Lady Melania Trump helped reunite a fifth group of Ukrainian and Russian children with their loved ones.

"A total of five children were reunited today," the statement reads.

The White House said this milestone marks another step toward ensuring the safe return of innocent children to their homes and the people who care for them.

“While diplomacy and peace building are important to this effort, they are surpassed by our collective ability to place children above international disputes. Every reunion is a reminder that compassion, dignity, and family can transcend even the darkest of times: war. My representative and I continue working with the governments of Russia and Ukraine to safely return children to their families and communities,” Melania Trump said.