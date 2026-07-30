Number of injured in attack on Kyiv grows to three, one person killed

The number of victims in the massive attack on the capital has risen to three, one person has died, Kyiv police reported on Thursday.

"Law enforcement officers are documenting the aftermath of the attack in Obolonsky, Podilsky, and Sviatoshinsky districts… The number of injured has risen to three, including men aged 23, 30, and 53. A 31-year-old Kyiv resident has died," according to a message posted on Kyiv police website.

According to police, mobile police stations have been deployed near the hit sites and debris fall sites. Investigators have already received 155 reports of property damage from local residents.

As a result of the enemy attack, apartment buildings, a market area, a garage cooperative, warehouses and office premises, a post office, pharmacies, shops and cars were damaged.