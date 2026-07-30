Zelenskyy: General Staff preparing systemic changes for faster response at front

Ukraine’s General Staff is preparing a number of systemic changes meant to improve the assessment of the situation at the front, speed up response to changes there, and expand brigades’ ability to repel Russian assault operations, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is preparing a number of systemic changes that will, among other things, allow for a clearer assessment of the situation on the front line, a more rapid response to changes in it, and greater capability for brigades to effectively counter Russian assault activity," Zelenskyy: wrote following a briefing by military leadership on Thursday.

The president also heard reports from Commander-in-Chief Mykhailo Drapaty, General Staff Chief Ihor Skybiuk, Acting Defense Minister Yevhen Khmara, and Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Pavlo Palisa on the situation at the front, Russian ballistic missile tactics, and Ukraine’s capabilities to counter these threats.

"We identified decisions and technological steps, asymmetric measures that can give Ukraine more protection," Zelenskyy: said.

Participants also discussed the situation in the Sloviansk and Kostiantynivka directions, the functioning of Ukraine’s maritime export corridor, and further steps in carrying out mid strikes on Russian forces and positions in temporarily occupied Ukrainian territory, including Crimea. The president said the list of priority mid-strike targets had been updated.

Zelenskyy instructed Drapaty to strengthen information sharing and coordination with military leadership in European countries. Teams from the Defense Ministry and the Presidential Office will work with partners in Europe who can help with the supply of air-defense missiles.