URCS assists victims of Russian UAV attack

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) have assisted victims in Mykolaiv following a Russian UAV attack.

"The rapid response team of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society in Mykolaiv region worked at the site of another attack on Mykolaiv together with rescuers and other emergency services," the URCS reported on Facebook on Thursday.

Volunteers helped evacuate residents of a damaged apartment building and provided first psychological aid to victims and their loved ones. In addition, they helped rescue a person who was blocked in an elevator.

According to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, a Russian UAV hit and damaged the roof of a multi-story residential building in Mykolaiv.