Toll from Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih district rises to 9 injured, including 2 children – regional administration

The number of people wounded in a Russian attack on the Novopilska community in Dnipropetrovsk region’s Kryvyi Rih district overnight Thursday has risen to nine, while the number of minors among them and the death toll remain unchanged.

"Nine people have now been wounded in the Russian attack on the Novopilska community in the Kryvyi Rih area. Six are in hospital. Two children are among them – boys aged 6 and 15. Doctors assess their condition as moderate," Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration head Oleksandr Hanzha wrote on Telegram on Thursday.

He said a search-and-rescue operation is under way at the site of the Russian attack, and several people are considered missing.

As reported earlier, six people, including three minors – a 6-year-old girl and boys aged 11 and 17 – were killed in a Russian missile strike on the home of a family with many children in a Kryvyi Rih suburb. At least eight people were reported injured, including two children.