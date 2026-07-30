Poland-Ukraine missile defense cooperation to continue despite tensions, emotions – Tusk

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said the Polish government will cooperate closely with Ukraine on security matters, despite "various tensions and emotions."

"Poland-Ukraine cooperation on modern missile defense methods will continue regardless of various tensions and emotions. I want to stress very clearly that the government will cooperate closely with Ukraine on security matters," the prime minister’s office quoted Tusk as saying on Thursday.

Tusk recalled that he had a lengthy meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy the previous evening in the same building.

"I can say today that the conversation concerned close cooperation between Poland and Ukraine on missile defense and air defense cooperation amid the threat from Russia," Tusk said.

He said that in speaking of the government’s intention to keep helping Ukraine, it is guided not only by solidarity and a desire to see Russia not win the war, but above all by the fact that this affects Poland’s security.

As reported earlier, Zelenskyy said that during his meeting with Tusk in Lublin, he discussed a large number of bilateral issues with him, including historical dialogue between the two countries.

"I told him about our diplomatic work in Washington. We also talked about defense cooperation and priority issues for protecting our cities and communities from brutal Russian strikes. Antiballistics is a key priority. Ukraine’s security and protection is also Poland’s security and protection. Our cooperation strengthens our region and all of Europe," Zelenskyy: wrote on Telegram Wednesday evening following the talks.