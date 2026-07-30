Poland only 'few meters' from war, last night shows how serious situation is – defense minister

Polish Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz, speaking during a coordination group meeting with security service representatives, warned against ignoring Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine, saying Poland is "only a few meters" away from it.

"Beyond our border – although some want to forget this or no longer want to see it – a full-scale war is under way. We are only a few meters from this war. Tonight shows us all once again that the situation is very serious and poses a threat," the prime minister’s office press service quoted the minister as saying on X.

Kosiniak-Kamysz said the army and security services are nonetheless ready to ensure the security of Poland and its citizens. He said all services – the armed forces, police, fire service and intelligence agencies – are acting in full coordination. Pyrotechnic analysis and work to localize all elements of the object are under way at the scene.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk also said he and Deputy Prime Minister Kosiniak-Kamysz spoke with President Karol Nawrocki. "There can be no question of any problems in cooperation," the prime minister said.