Latvia and Ukraine to jointly produce drones under memorandum

Latvia and Ukraine will engage in the joint development, production, and testing of unmanned systems, the press service of the Latvian Ministry of Defense said on Thursday.

The corresponding memorandums were signed in Riga by the Latvian and Ukrainian sides. "Their goal is to promote the development of ambitious investment projects in the field of unmanned systems production, technology transfer, and the creation of modern infrastructure for technology testing in Latvia," the report states.

"The signed memorandums cover several complementary areas of cooperation: attracting investment into the development and production of unmanned systems and their components, technology transfer and strengthening industrial potential, as well as the development of demonstration, testing, and innovation infrastructure. Overall, they create the foundation for developing a competitive ecosystem of unmanned systems and dual-use technologies in Latvia, contributing to investment attraction, innovation development, and the production of high value-added products," the ministry said.

They emphasized that an important aspect of this cooperation is close partnership with Ukrainian companies that have accumulated unique experience and knowledge in the development of unmanned systems.