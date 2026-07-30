Drones hit enemy target every 3 minutes, destroy one every 6 – NGU commander

Ukraine’s National Guard drones have hit more than 243,000 enemy targets since the start of the full-scale war, with the value of destroyed equipment exceeding $24 billion, National Guard Commander Oleksandr Pivnenko has said.

"Over the course of the full-scale invasion, National Guard unmanned systems crews have hit more than 243,000 enemy targets. On average, our drones hit an enemy target every three minutes, and destroyed one every six minutes," Pivnenko wrote in a column published Thursday on the 24 Kanal website.

The total value of destroyed enemy equipment, weapons and other assets exceeds $24 billion, Pivnenko said.

Pivnenko also highlighted the work of ground robotic systems and heavy multirotor platforms: they are no longer just a logistics support tool, he said, noting they have delivered almost 3,900 tonnes of cargo to frontline positions and evacuated 348 servicemen to units along the line of combat contact.

The National Guard commander said roughly one in 10 strikes carried out by Ukraine’s Defense Forces at the front today is by a National Guard drone.

"Our crews hit one in three artillery systems, one in five multiple

rocket

launcher systems, tanks or armored combat vehicles, and one in six enemy air defense systems or drones," he said.

Pivnenko also reported on the National Guard’s role in protecting critical infrastructure. "I want to highlight separately the work of our air-defense crews countering enemy aerial targets. From 2024 to 2025, the number of targets shot down grew 19-fold, and from 2025 to 2026 it grew a further six-fold," he said.

He also noted the National Guard’s work expanding mid-strike and deep-strike capabilities at the corps level: while long-range strikes were previously the preserve of specialized units, he said, National Guard corps today independently strike targets tens and hundreds of kilometers deep into temporarily occupied territory, hitting logistics, storage facilities and communications equipment.