HACC upholds Haluschenko detention, bail alternative

The Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) has upheld the pre-trial restriction imposed on former Energy Minister Herman Haluschenko, a suspect in the Midas corruption case: pre-trial detention with an alternative of UAH 150 million bail, which has already been posted.

"On July 30, 2026, the HACC Appeals Chamber upheld the June 12, 2026 ruling of a HACC investigating judge extending the pre-trial restriction on Ukraine’s former energy minister in the form of detention with an alternative of posting UAH 150 million bail," the HACC Appeals Chamber said in a Telegram post on Thursday.

According to the statement, the panel of judges dismissed the appeals filed by both the defense and the prosecution.

The ruling took effect immediately upon its announcement and is not subject to cassation appeal.

The court said the bail has been posted, and the suspect has been made subject to a number of procedural obligations, including appearing before the investigator, prosecutor or court upon first request, not leaving Kyiv or Kyiv region without permission, reporting any change of residence, refraining from contact with a defined circle of persons, surrendering all travel passports for safekeeping, and wearing an electronic monitoring device.

According to the investigation, Haluschenko is suspected of participating in a criminal organization and aiding the legalization (laundering) of criminally obtained assets (Part 2, Article 255; Part 3, Article 27; Part 4, Article 28; Part 3, Article 209 of Ukraine’s Criminal Code).

As reported earlier, the former energy minister was detained on Feb 15 while attempting to leave Ukraine as part of the Midas case.

On February 16, he was notified of suspicion in the Midas case on charges of money laundering and participation in a criminal organization.

In April, the HACC extended Haluschenko’s detention by another two months, keeping the bail alternative at UAH 200 million.

In June, the HACC extended the former minister’s detention but reduced the bail to UAH 150 million.

On June 29, bail of UAH 150 million was posted for the former minister.

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