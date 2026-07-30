Ukraine drones destroy Crimea radars, tankers – Madyar

Ukraine’s Unmanned Systems Forces (USF) units continue to systematically destroy Russian occupation forces’ critical infrastructure, military hardware and logistics, Unmanned Systems Forces Commander Robert "Madyar" Brovdi has said.

"The air-defense hunt continues: USF’s Birds downed 30 elements in July. MoLoChKa [fuel and tanker interdiction tally]: plus four tankers, 205 in total since the operation began on July 6, 2026 (130 in the Sea of Azov, 75 in the Black Sea). The Crimean switch [logistics cutoff] is off, too, and staying that way," Brovdi wrote on Telegram.

Among the key targets hit in the occupied territories and border areas was an MBeK boat base, along with radio-transparent radar shelters in Snizhne and Okhotnyche in Russian-occupied Crimea. The strikes were carried out by servicemen of the 9th Battalion "Kairos," part of the "Birds of Madyar" group. In addition, in Russia’s Rostov region, the unit destroyed a Nebo-SVU radar station near Ruskyi Kolodiaz and a Sopka-2 route radar system near Fedorivka.

Other USF units and affiliated forces also carried out successful strikes. The 412th Separate Battalion "Nemesis" destroyed a P-18 radar near Ivanivka in Zaporizhzhia region, while a USF group from the State Border Guard Service’s "Feniks" unit destroyed a Buk-M3 surface-to-air missile system on a trailer near Snizhne in Donetsk region. The "Feniks" unit also destroyed a storage and launch site for strike drones at Donetsk airport.

USF also reported effective work neutralizing the enemy’s tanker fleet in the Black and Azov seas, adding four more damaged vessels to its tally.

In total, USF operations in July have hit 30 elements of the enemy’s air defense system.

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