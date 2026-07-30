Two people remain missing after Lviv missile strike, one evacuated – mayor

Search and rescue operations at the site of the missile strike in Lviv are ongoing; rescuers evacuated another resident from the damaged building – an elderly man in a wheelchair, Mayor of Lviv Andriy Sadovy reported.

"As of now, two people are considered missing. 34 injured are known," Sadovy wrote on Telegram on Thursday.

According to him, mobile Administrative Services Centers (TsNAP) have also started operating near the site of the strike to assist residents of the damaged building. "Applications will be accepted today until 19.00 so that residents can promptly process necessary documents and submit applications," Sadovy wrote.

As reported, as a result of the Russian missile strike on Patona and Vyhovskoho Streets in Lviv, 21 buildings, a kindergarten, and a school were damaged. On Vyhovskoho Street, an unexploded missile warhead was discovered and has already been neutralized. In total, 23 injured individuals sought medical assistance, with 13 currently in the hospital. One person is in serious condition.

Sadovy previously stated intentions to fully rebuild lost housing at the city’s expense.