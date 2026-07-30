Tusk convenes coordination group over Polish airspace violation during Russian shelling of Ukraine

Prime Minister of Poland Donald Tusk convened a coordination group with the participation of the Polish Minister of Defense following a violation of Polish airspace that occurred during a massive Russian shelling of Ukrainian territory overnight Thursday.

"During the massive Russian missile strike on western Ukraine, a violation of Polish airspace occurred. In this regard, I convened a coordination group with the participation of the Minister of Defense and relevant services who have been working at the scene of the incident for many hours and systematically provide me with information on all circumstances of the incident," Tusk wrote on X on Thursday morning.

Polish Defense Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz called the past night extraordinarily difficult for Polish air defense, surveillance systems, and threat detection. "Information was constantly transmitted and coordinated by relevant services, and also reached the highest officials in our country. Currently, clarification is ongoing as to what type of object fell near the town of Tarnawa-Kolonia," he wrote on X.

As reported, near the settlements of Tarnawa-Kolonia and Tokary in the Lublin Voivodeship of Poland, police officers discovered a crater and scattered debris of an unidentified object; operational measures were initiated. Following this, Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha confirmed that overnight a Russian Kh-101 cruise missile crossed the border of Poland as part of Russia’s massive strike on Ukraine, violating NATO airspace. According to him, this "serves as a reminder that for our two countries, there is nothing more pressing than countering our common, centuries-old enemy, who poses a direct threat to both our nations."

Russia carried out a massive combined attack on Ukraine overnight Thursday. Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ivan Vyhivsky reported that as a result of the massive enemy strike on Ukraine overnight Thursday, 8 people were killed, over 50 were injured, and people may still be under the rubble.

Later, Tusk reported, commenting on the overnight violation of Polish airspace, stating that everything points to a Russian Kh-101 cruise missile. According to him, relevant services, primarily the army and Polish pilots, acted very quickly and effectively.

Tusk, Kosiniak-Kamysz, and Minister of Internal Affairs Marcin Kierwiński departed for Lublin, where they are participating in a coordination group meeting with representatives of security services.