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Tusk on Polish airspace violation: everything points to Russian Kh-101 missile

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Tusk on Polish airspace violation: everything points to Russian Kh-101 missile

Prime Minister of Poland Donald Tusk, commenting on the overnight violation of Polish airspace, stated that everything points to a Russian Kh-101 cruise missile.

"We were ready to shoot down the missile if it continued its flight. Everything indicates that it was a Russian Kh-101 cruise missile," the Chancellery of the Prime Minister quoted Tusk as saying on Thursday.

According to Tusk, relevant services, primarily the army and Polish pilots, acted very quickly and effectively.

"Since the early morning hours, we have all been heavily mobilized. During Russia’s massive missile strike on Ukraine, a serious incident also occurred in Poland. The missile fell in the settlement of Tarnawa-Kolonia. Fortunately, there is no information about casualties or losses," the Prime Minister emphasized.

As reported, Prime Minister Donald Tusk, Minister of Defense Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz, and Minister of Internal Affairs Marcin Kierwiński departed for Lublin, where they are participating in a coordination group meeting with representatives of security services.

#tusk #poland #missile
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