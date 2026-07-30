Record 56,000-plus take shelter in Kyiv metro during overnight attack

During the enemy attack on the capital overnight into July 30, more than 56,000 people took shelter at Kyiv subway stations, according to the official portal of Kyiv on Thursday.

"Kyiv Metro enterprise notes that tonight an exceptionally large number of people gathered at certain stations. A significant portion of city residents headed to shelters around 22.00, when the metro was still operating as usual and transporting passengers," the statement stresses.

According to estimates, on July 30, 56,000 people sheltered at metro stations, which is almost 4,000 more than on July 2, when 52,500 people sheltered in the metro.

Information regarding claims that people were not allowed onto certain stations was also clarified: "As reported by KP Kyiv Metro, after the air raid alert was announced, all stations were open and operating in shelter mode. Thus, information spread in media and social networks stating that people were allegedly not allowed into certain stations does not correspond to reality."

In total, during the air raid alert, 46 underground stations of the Kyiv metro operated as shelters. For the convenience of the public, all lobbies are opened for entry to make the route to a safe place as short as possible.

At the same time, it is emphasized that the metro was not designed exclusively as a specialized civil defense facility, so compliance with the rules of stay at the stations is an important safety condition for all visitors.