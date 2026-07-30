Council of EU amends Ukraine Plan to add over EUR 8 bln in 2026 funding

The Council of the EU on Thursday adopted a decision amending the Ukraine Facility and its associated Ukraine Plan. The amendments reflect an additional EUR 8.3 billion in financing for 2026, additional reform steps, including on rule of law and anti-corruption reforms.

"The Council today adopted a decision amending the Ukraine Facility and its associated Ukraine Plan. The Ukraine Plan sets out a roadmap of ambitious reforms which Ukraine must fulfil prior to disbursements under the Facility. The amendments reflect an additional EUR 8.3 billion in financing for 2026, provided through the Ukraine Support Loan, agreed by the European Parliament and the Council in February this year," the Council said.

In line with the European Commission’s proposal, the amended Ukraine Plan introduces additional reform steps, including on rule of law and anti-corruption reforms.