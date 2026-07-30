Interior minister: overnight strike on Ukraine kills 8, injures over 50

As a result of a massive enemy strike on Ukraine overnight Thursday, 8 people were killed and more than 50 injured; people may still be under the rubble, Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ivan Vyhivsky reported.

"At this minute in Lviv and Dnipropetrovsk region, emergency rescue operations are still ongoing. We have information about people who may be under the rubble," the minister wrote on Thursday on his Telegram channel.

He reported: "The overnight Russian strike on Ukraine claimed the lives of 8 people. More than 50 people were injured."

According to the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the enemy hit houses, civilians, and children with missiles.

"In Kryvyi Rih district, a direct hit on an ordinary private house where a large family lived. 6 people were killed, including three children: a 6-year-old girl, an 11-year-old boy, and a 17-year-old boy. At least 8 people were injured, including two children," the minister noted.

He added that there is preliminary information about several missing persons – all necessary units are making maximum efforts in the search.

"Identification of recovered body fragments is also ongoing," Vyhivsky clarified.

In addition, according to him, five people were injured in Kyiv region – also a single family. "Thanks to the prompt actions of rescuers, three people were successfully rescued from under the rubble. Currently, all necessary assistance is being provided to them," the minister wrote.

Regarding the strike and significant destruction of apartment buildings in Lviv, the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs noted: "Dozens of people were injured, among them children. A police officer and a rescuer sustained injuries. Floor structures between levels were destroyed – we deployed high-reach equipment to evacuate residents."

He added that 39 people have already been saved. A mobile service center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs is also operating at the site of the strike – citizens can promptly replace lost documents.

Also, according to Vyhivsky, as a result of the enemy strike, there is one person killed and two injured in Kyiv.

"Rescuers have already extinguished fires that engulfed a market and a garage cooperative. Investigators of the National Police of Ukraine are documenting another crime by Russia," the minister clarified.