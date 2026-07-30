URCS sets up aid station for victims of Russian missile strike on Lviv

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) is working at the site of the aftermath of overnight Russian missile shelling in Lviv.

"The regional organization of the Ukrainian Red Cross has set up an aid station for the victims," the URCS reported on Facebook on Thursday.

At the aid station, individuals can receive drinking water, tea, and coffee, as well as first aid and psychological assistance. People are also being provided with hygiene kits. In addition, the URCS provided a tent to organize a mobile Administrative Services Center (TsNAP) for the rapid registration of property damage suffered by the population.

As Mayor Andriy Sadovy reported on Facebook, two people are considered missing following the Russian missile strike on Patona and Vyhovskoho Streets. 23 injured individuals sought medical assistance, with 13 currently in the hospital. One person is in serious condition.

21 buildings, a kindergarten, and a school were damaged. On Vyhovskoho Street, an unexploded missile warhead has already been neutralized. The search and rescue operation continues.

Sadovy promised that the city will fully rebuild housing for residents who lost theirs.