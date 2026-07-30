Injured in enemy attack on Lviv rises to 34, people may still be under rubble

The number of injured as a result of an enemy cruise missile strike on Lviv has increased to 34, Head of Lviv Regional Military Administration Maksym Kozytskyi reported.

"Today, July 30, during a massive attack on Ukraine, Russian troops launched cruise missile strikes on Lviv. As of 10.00, 33 injured are known. Among them are three children aged 6, 13, and 15, a SES worker, and a police officer," the National Police reported on Telegram.

A short while later, Kozytsky informed on Telegram: "34 injured in Lviv at this hour. Search and rescue operations continue."

According to the police, infrastructure facilities, two kindergartens, a school, and more than 20 apartment buildings were damaged as a result of the shelling. Nine people have already been rescued from under the rubble.

According to the report, police officers are helping rescue people from under the rubble and documenting Russia war crimes.

At the hit locations, SES rescuers, employees of various police units of Lviv region, and crews of the Patrol Police Department of the Lviv region are working.

The search and rescue operation continues. According to preliminary information, people may still be under the rubble.