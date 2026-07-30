Shelling kills 3, wounds 7 in Donetsk region over past day, including child

In total, over the past day, Russians shelled settlements of the Donetsk region 13 times, killing three people and wounding seven; 899 people were evacuated from the front line, including 61 children, Head of the Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin reported on Thursday.

"In total, over the past day, Russians shelled settlements of Donetsk region 13 times. 899 people were evacuated from the front line, including 61 children," he wrote on Telegram.

According to him, in Kramatorsk district, in Rayhorodok of Mykolayivka community, 1 person was killed and 6 were wounded, 1 house was destroyed, and 11 were damaged; in Sloviansk, 1 person was killed and 1 wounded, with 62 private houses, an administrative building, and 2 cars damaged; in Kramatorsk, an apartment building and a car were damaged; in Oleksandrivka, 2 private houses and a car were damaged; in Druzhkivka, a person was killed, and 16 private houses were damaged.

According to information from the National Police, there were three dead and seven wounded over the past day in the Donetsk region, including a child.

Russians dropped two "KAB-500" bombs on Sloviansk and struck the city twice with "Smerch" MLRS. One person was killed and one was injured. 63 private houses, 10 non-residential premises, an educational institution, and 4 civilian cars were damaged.

The enemy hit Druzhkivka with a "KAB-250" bomb and an FPV drone – there is one dead, and 16 private houses were damaged.

In Rayhorodok, Russia killed a civilian, and six more people were injured, including a boy born in 2020. 12 private homes were damaged, the police reported on Telegram.