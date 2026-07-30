SBI conducts searches in over 100 TRCs across Ukraine

The State Bureau of Investigation, in cooperation with the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, is conducting a large-scale special operation "Honest Conscription." Investigative actions are taking place in over 100 territorial centers of recruitment and social support of various levels in most regions of Ukraine, the SBI press service reports.

"The main focus of law enforcement officers is concentrated on facts of facilitating evasion of mobilization for money, as well as abuse of power by TRC servicemen, in particular beatings and torture of men subject to military service. This is about comprehensive work to cleanse the system, rather than a reaction to a single high-profile incident," the statement emphasizes.

Based on the results of the investigative actions, detentions and notifications of suspicion to suspects in various regions of the country are expected.