Sybiha: Russian Kh-101 missile crosses Polish border, violating NATO airspace, strengthening Ukraine's air defense urgent

Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha confirmed that overnight a Russian Kh-101 cruise missile crossed the border of Poland as part of Russia’s massive strike on Ukraine, violating NATO airspace.

"This is yet another clear demonstration that strengthening Ukraine’s air defense now is urgent and serves as a guarantee for the protection of the entire Euro-Atlantic community," he wrote on X.

According to the head of the department, the entry of the Russian missile into Poland also "serves as a reminder that for our two countries, there is nothing more pressing than countering our common, centuries-old enemy, who poses a direct threat to both our nations."

"All other disagreements must be put aside during this brutal war. Our top priority must be our shared security," he urged.

Sybiha noted that in total the enemy launched 74 missiles – many of which were ballistic – and hundreds of drones attacked Ukraine.

"War criminal Putin continues to wage war against women and children…. Putin’s terror clearly demonstrates that the need to strengthen ballistic protection for Ukraine and all of Europe is urgent," emphasized the head of the department.

He stressed that every decision regarding additional air defense capabilities for Ukraine "must now be made without delay, and all agreements regarding additional interceptors implemented as quickly as possible."

Separately, Sybiha noted that Ukraine is informing all partners and international organizations about the consequences of this attack.

"We urge strong international reactions, increased support for Ukraine, and greater pressure on the aggressor. The cost of continuing this war for Putin must far exceed the cost of ending it," he concluded.