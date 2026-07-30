Ukrainian veterans win prizes at Medieval Combat World Championships in Denmark

Ukrainian male and female veterans won prizes at the 2026 Medieval Combat World Championships in Denmark, the Ministry of Veterans Affairs reports.

"From July 23 to July 26, 2026, Spøttrup Castle in Denmark hosted the Medieval Combat World Championships 2026 – one of the largest international tournaments in medieval combat, which annually gathers athletes from dozens of countries around the world… Ukraine was represented at the competition by the National Team of Ukraine in Medieval Combat, which included male and female veterans, as well as active-duty service members. They have already proven their dedication to Ukraine by defending it with weapons in hand, and now they proudly represent our state on the international sports arena," the ministry said in a statement.

In particular, Ukrainian veterans won one first place, 6 second places, and 4 third places in various competitions.

It is noted that the participation of the Ukrainian veterans’ team in the Medieval Combat World Championships 2026 is not only a sports representation of the state, but also a vivid testament to the resilience of Ukrainian male and female veterans, their strength of spirit, and their striving for new victories.

Medieval combat is a modern international full-contact sport in which participants compete in historically recreated armor using safe replicas of medieval weapons. The World Championship includes both individual and team disciplines.