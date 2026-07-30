Fedorov: Drapaty has every capability to continue army transformation

Former Minister of Defense Mykhailo Fedorov stated that the new Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykhailo Drapaty has every capability to continue the transformation of the Ukrainian military initiated by his team.

"I think that now Drapaty has every capability to implement these asymmetrical ideas for the transformation of the military that we started," Fedorov said in an interview with Ukrainska Pravda.

According to him, the Ministry of Defense has already introduced a number of changes, particularly terms of service, deferment mechanisms, and the contract system, and currently these decisions require further regulatory formalization within the Armed Forces.

Fedorov also expressed conviction that contracts for citizens aged 18-24, introduced prior to his dismissal, will continue to operate.

"They existed prior to my dismissal and will exist after my dismissal. I think that everything will be fine," he noted.