Enemy shells Kherson region, killing 2, wounding 10 including child

Russian troops shelled Kherson region, killing two people and wounding 10 others, including a child, Head of the Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

"Due to Russian aggression, 2 people were killed and another 10 were wounded, including 1 child," he wrote on Telegram.

Prokudin noted that over the past day, Antonivka, Komyshany, Prydniprovske, Sadove, Chornobayivka, Stanislav, Oleksandrivka, Sofiyivka, Shyroka Balka, Daryivka, Vitrove, Inhulets, Lymanets, Poniativka, Chaykyne, Bilozerka, Romashkove, Tomyna Balka, Beryslav, Rakivka, Urozhayne, Topolyne, Dudchany, Kachkarivka, Respublikanets, Sablukivka, Novokayiry, Myrolyubivka, Zamozhne, Sahaydachne, Bilyayivka, Tyahynka, Vysoke, Burhunka, Odradokamyanka, Tavriyske, and the city of Kherson were under enemy aviation, drone terror, and artillery shelling.

According to him, the Russian military struck critical and social infrastructure as well as residential quarters of the region’s settlements, damaging, in particular, 7 apartment buildings and 9 private houses. The occupiers also damaged a cell tower, a store, a gas station, outbuildings, a bus, and private cars.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, 2 people were evacuated from the liberated communities of the region.