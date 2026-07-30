Occupiers lose 1,360 personnel, 442 vehicles in past day – General Staff

In the past day, the Defense Forces eliminated 1,360 occupiers, three tanks, 41 artillery systems, five armored vehicles, 1,362 UAVs, as well as 442 automotive and special equipment units, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine informed on Facebook on Thursday morning.

"Total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 30.07.26 approximately amounted to: personnel – about 1,444,810 (+1,360) persons, tanks – 12,230 (+3) units, armored fighting vehicles – 25,049 (+5) units, artillery systems – 47,003 (+41) units, MLRS – 1,976 (+3) units, air defense systems – 1,522 (+1) units, aircraft – 439 (+0) units, helicopters – 354 (+0) units, ground robotic systems – 2,071 (+8) units, operational-tactical UAVs – 434,140 (+1,362) units, cruise missiles – 4,950 (+0) units, ships/boats – 34 (+0) units, submarines – 2 (+0) units, automotive equipment and tank trucks – 127,621 (+440) units, special equipment – 4,480 (+2) units," the report states.