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Wounded in enemy attack on Lviv rises to 30, school and 2 kindergartens damaged – Kozytsky

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Wounded in enemy attack on Lviv rises to 30, school and 2 kindergartens damaged – Kozytsky
Photo: https://t.me/dsns_telegram

The number of casualties resulting from the Russian attack on Lviv has risen to 30 people, with the rescue operation ongoing, Head of Lviv Regional Military Administration Maksym Kozytsky reported.

"There are already 30 wounded as a result of the enemy attack on Lviv," he wrote on Telegram.

Kozytsky noted that the rescue operation is ongoing.

Meanwhile, according to him, in addition to two apartment buildings, a school and two kindergartens were damaged in Lviv as a result of the enemy attack. The extent of destruction and damage is being established, the Regional Military Administration head added.

#lviv #russian_attack
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