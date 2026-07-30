Zelenskyy urges partners to accelerate anti-ballistic missile supplies after new Russian attack

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, following another Russian attack, emphasized that defense against ballistic missiles is a key task for preserving Ukrainian lives and called on partners to accelerate the supply of air defense equipment.

"This Russian terror proves once again: defense against the Russian missile threat is the most important task for preserving the lives of our people. And this is a task that cannot be only Ukrainian, only of one country," Zelenskyy said on Telegram.

According to him, Ukraine’s partners know how and with what they can help, and delays in the supply of anti-ballistic missiles lead to human casualties and destruction.

"Untimeliness of assistance, delays in the supply of anti-ballistic missiles are precisely such destructions, precisely such casualties, which, unfortunately, exist today. It is important to support the defense of life. Thank you to everyone who truly helps!" the president emphasized.

According to the president, Kyiv and the region, Dnipropetrovsk region, Lviv region, Poltava region, Kharkiv region, Mykolaiv region, Sumy region, Vinnytsia region, Cherkasy region, and Ivano-Frankivsk region were under attack at night.

The head of state noted that dozens of ordinary houses, civilian enterprises, and infrastructure facilities were destroyed and damaged as a result of the strike.

"In this strike, there were more than 70 missiles, and a significant number were ballistic. Even more than 280 strike drones. More than 260 drones managed to be destroyed. A significant number of cruise missiles were shot down by our combat aviation, even mobile fire groups were able to work against cruise missiles," he said.

The president emphasized that in conditions where air defense missiles from partners are critically lacking, the Ukrainian military is doing truly unreal things, demonstrating a very high level of professionalism. "This is extraordinary expertise that saves lives when the supply of missiles for air defense systems does not happen or is delayed," he said.