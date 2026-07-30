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Russia kills person and damages Nova Poshta terminal and warehouses in Poltava region attack

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Russia kills person and damages Nova Poshta terminal and warehouses in Poltava region attack
Photo: https://t.me/poltavskaOVA

 Russian troops carried out a massed drone attack on the Poltava region on Thursday night, resulting in one death and hits on warehouse facilities, military administration head Vitaliy Dyiakivnych has said.

"At night, the enemy once again attacked the Poltava region. Hits by UAVs on the warehouse premises of a private enterprise were recorded in the Poltava region. Unfortunately, one person was killed. Sincere condolences to family and friends," he wrote on Telegram.

The Nova Poshta terminal was also attacked. A fire broke out in the warehouse premises, which was promptly extinguished by State Emergency Service (SES) units. According to preliminary information, there were no injuries.

In addition, UAV debris fell on a roadway in the Lubny district. No information regarding injuries has been received by emergency services.

#nova_poshta #poltava_region #russian_attack
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