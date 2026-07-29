Zelenskyy, PM of Norway discuss their visit to Washington and security risks, particularly in energy sector

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre discussed the results of the Ukrainian leader's visit to Washington, as well as diplomatic levers for peace and security risks, particularly in the winter.

“I spoke with the Prime Minister of Norway. Thank you, Jonas, for your unwavering support and readiness to work together. I briefed the Prime Minister on how things went in Washington. We had good meetings, and there has been diplomatic progress,” Zelenskyy said on X Wednesday evening.

Zelenskyy noted that he very much counting “on practical results, and protection against ballistic missiles is the first priority and an everyday need. Patriot missiles and our joint production efforts are what save people’s lives. It is important that we achieve this anti-ballistic progress with America.”

“We also discussed opportunities for pushing Russia toward diplomacy. And we addressed the risks – first and foremost, what could happen this winter. I am grateful to Norway for its readiness to support our energy resilience and strengthen Ukraine ahead of this winter. We also agreed on a meeting schedule,” the President of Ukraine said.