In Kyiv, a man killed a doctor during a medical examination at the Podolsky Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Centers (TCK). The attacker was detained at the scene, the press service of Kyiv City TCK has reported.

"Representatives of the National Police brought a military registration violator who had failed the military medical examination to the Podolsky District Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center in Kyiv. (…) At approximately 3:30 p.m., while undergoing the military medical examination in a surgeon's office, this citizen stabbed the doctor, resulting in her death," the TCK said in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

The attacker has been detained by police. Law enforcement agencies are working at the scene, and the circumstances of the incident are being investigated.

It is noted that the incident occurred during a medical examination at the Independent Military Medical Commission No. 1 at the Podolsky District Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center in Kyiv.

"For reference, military medical commissions are civilian institutions that are not subordinate to the military command bodies of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Their medical personnel consist exclusively of civilian employees," the TCK emphasized.