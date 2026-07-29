Cabinet dismisses Dpty Education Ministers Kudryavets and Kuzmychova

The Cabinet of Ministers dismissed Yevhen Kudryavets from the post of First Deputy Minister of Education and Science of Ukraine and Nadiya Kuzmychova from the post of Deputy Minister of Education.

As reported by Taras Melnychuk, the Cabinet of Ministers' representative in the Verkhovna Rada, on his Telegram channel, the corresponding decision was made at a government meeting on Wednesday.

Maryna Slobodnychenko was also dismissed from the post of Deputy Minister of Health of Ukraine for European Integration, and Ivan Volodymyrovych from the post of Deputy Head of the State Migration Service of Ukraine.

As reported, on July 16, the Verkhovna Rada, acting on a proposal from newly appointed Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky, approved the new Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine. Specifically, it appointed Andriy Butenko, head of the National Agency for Quality Assurance in Higher Education, as Minister of Education and Science.

Currently, the new minister retains deputies Anastasia Konovalova, Dmytro Zavhorodniy, Mykola Trofymenko, Denys Kurbatov, Anastasia Sofiyenko, and Andriy Vitrenko from the old team.