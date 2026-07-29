Intensified diplomacy with USA opens opportunity window for ceasefire - Poroshenko

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to the USA and other diplomatic efforts in the American direction, which have intensified recently, are opening a window of opportunity for a ceasefire, and it is from this window that a new round of negotiations to end the Russian-Ukrainian war should begin, says Ukrainian MP and leader of the European Solidarity party Petro Poroshenko.

"The enormous hopes that were pinned on preliminary vote in the Senate on a bill to strengthen sanctions against Russia and Iran—and I want to remind you that since taking office, President Trump has not imposed a single additional sanctions, only extended those already in effect—now open up new opportunities. And this gives reason to hope for intensified diplomatic efforts to end the war. Nothing is more important than ending the war now," Poroshenko said in a video address on Wednesday.

He is convinced that a complete and indefinite ceasefire was the first point of any peace plan, and only then can one move on to complex negotiations "regarding the parameters of a just and lasting peace." "A ceasefire is not the same as freezing the conflict. It will give time to strengthen the technological component of the army, the role of drones and robots, recruit foreign troops, and then secure proposals regarding security guarantees," the politician believes.

Poroshenko also emphasized that "contrary to the myths being spread, our international partners are interested in ending the war, because its continuation threatens to bring far-right populists, backed by Russia, either overtly or covertly, to power in most European countries."

As reported, Zelenskyy visited Washington on Tuesday to attend the funeral of Senator Lindsey Graham and met with US President Donald Trump, who previously announced that the sanctions bill against Russia, drafted by Senators Lindsey Graham and Richard Blumenthal and introduced in the Senate on December 17, 2025, would be passed, and he would sign it in Graham's honor. The Ukrainian president said he discussed with Trump the diplomatic process, licenses for the production of interceptors for the Patriot air defense system, "and some other ideas that could help."

Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Serhiy Kyslytia, who was part of the Ukrainian delegation, expressed the United States' resolute commitment to helping end the Russia-Ukraine war and expressed hope for a visit to Ukraine by US President Donald Trump's envoys, Stephen Witkoff and Jared Kushner. American MAGA blogger Laura Loomer, who recently visited Ukraine, announced Witkoff and Kushner's visit to Ukraine within the next two weeks, citing her own sources. Zelenskyy himself reported that he met with Witkoff and Kushner in the United States and discussed ideas for continuing negotiations.