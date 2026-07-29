Major in Odesa region detained for using military personnel to build his own home

Law enforcement officers in Odesa region have detained and charged a major, a military unit commander, who over the course of several months had been using subordinates (more than 80 people) and military trucks to build his own private home, Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko announced.

"In Odesa region, law enforcement officers have exposed a military unit commander who, according to investigators, had been using subordinates to build his own private home for several months," he wrote on Telegram on Wednesday.

According to Kravchenko, approximately 83 military personnel were found performing construction work during a search of the site. The investigation also documented the use of military trucks to deliver construction materials. The collected evidence indicates the systemic nature of these actions.

"This is not just about the illegal use of state resources. It is also about the distraction of military personnel from their duties, which, in wartime conditions, directly impacts the unit's combat readiness," the Prosecutor General emphasized.

According to him, the major is currently in custody. Under the procedural supervision of Odesa Specialized Defense Prosecutor's Office for the Southern Region, he has been served with a notice of suspicion under Part 5 of Article 426-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The penalty for this offense is up to 12 years in prison.