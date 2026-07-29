Cabinet appointіs Halan and Boyev as Dpty Ministers of Defense

The Cabinet of Ministers has appointed Liubov Halan and Serhiy Boyev as Deputy Ministers of Defense of Ukraine.

As reported by Taras Melnychuk, the Cabinet's representative in the Verkhovna Rada, on his Telegram channel, the corresponding decision was made at a government meeting on Wednesday.

Specifically, Halan has been appointed Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine, and Boyev has been appointed Deputy Minister of Defense for European Integration.

Halan is a human rights activist, co-founder and director of the Princip human rights center for military personnel, and co-founder of Frontline.Care, a charitable organization that provides military assistance.

Boyev was dismissed from his post as Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine for European Integration on July 13 of this year to become the temporary head of Ukroboronprom.

Currently, Acting Defense Minister Yevhen Khmara has a first deputy, Oleksiy Vyskub, as well as deputies Vasyl Shkurakov and Mstyslav Banik.